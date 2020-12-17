10 Celebrity Social Media Fights That Kept Us Entertained In 2020

Celebrity social media fights are nothing new, especially when it comes to Bollywood. A wrong statement there, and a spiteful comment here, and things can blow out of proportion in no time, and our celebs are not the ones to hold back! Here’s looking at some of the most controversial social media fights of the year:
This wasn’t so much a fight as a total knockout. While most of us cannot even bear to listen to Kangana’s ill-informed and hate-mongering comments, Diljit gave it to her with his sassy comebacks, that, to be honest, were pretty informative for someone like her.
It’s safe to say that this was the talking down we needed this year.
Following the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam put out a video on Instagram captioned ‘You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry’, that talked about how it was going through the same issues and how other artists were struggling too. He also called Bhushan Kumar of T-Series a ‘mafia’ who was actively stopping new talent from growing.
Coming to her husband’s defence, Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu Nigam and accused him of being ungrateful to T-Series, the label that gave him his first break.
When Kangana called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses' in an interview, the two made sure to clap back in the most sarcastic way possible, and boy was it fun! They didn’t turn bitter like Kangana while still managing to give a befitting reply to her comments.
A row occurred between two filmmakers over the title of Dharma Production’s latest Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, when Madhur Bhandarkar accused Karan Johar of stealing his title since he himself was working on a similar project titled Bollywood Wives. Earlier, Johar too had the same title for his show and after a few more tweets. The issue finally got resolved when Karan Johar changed his title to the one at present.
If they held awards for celebrities that had the most social media fights, Kangana would surely sweep them all! With constant social media tussles, Kangana has had a very eventful year. In this particular fight with Kunal Kamra, Kangana was first talking about how toxic the film industry is. Kamra hit back at her with the following tweet:
This was followed by a reply from Kangana:
Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when Ankita Lokhande accused Rhea Chakraborty of foul play, Shibani Dandekar was quick to come to the latter’s defence. She slammed Ankita for her opportunism in blaming Rhea for ‘2 seconds of fame’. To this, Ankita responded with a letter telling Shibani not to look down at television actors.
It is a known fact that Kangana is a major contributor to conspiracy theories involving Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In an interview, she also talked about how she will give up her awards if her theories of his murder are proved to be wrong. Naturally, when AIIMS came out with a report stating that it was, in fact, a suicide without any conspiracy whatsoever, Swara was quick to call out Kangana on her claims.
Kangana’s tweet roughly translates to how she still stands by her words and how if she is indeed proven wrong, she will return her awards.
When Ranvir Shorey tweeted about the hypocrisy of Bollywood directors who claimed to be independent and then ended up working in mainstream cinema, he didn’t take any names. However, Anurag Kashyap engaged in a series of tweets with him that eventually led to a Twitter banter.
After a few more tweets of deciphering Ranvir’s cryptic post, this is how the fight went on:
When Kangana and Richa were promoting their film Panga in January, a reporter asked a question to Kangana about lawyer Indira Jaising’s statement about the 2012 gang-rape victim. In the statement, Jaising talked about how the mother of the victim should forgive the rapists. To this, Kangana responded by saying, "That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers.”
The very harsh nature of this statement by Kangana is what bothered most people and director Vivek Agnihotri was one of the first to accuse Richa Chadha of not taking a stand during this ordeal.
To which, Richa responded by tweeting:
Leading up to another case of Kangana tooting her own horn, Anurag Kashyap had clearly had enough! In a tweet where she talks about being a warrior and nationalist, Kashyap was quick to take a jibe at her and sarcastically joke about how great she is.
Kangana’s tweet reads, “I am a warrior. I will allow my head to be severed, but won’t bow it. I will always raise my voice for the honour of my nation. I live with honour, and self-respect and as a proud nationalist! I will never compromise with my principles. I will never do it! Jai Hind.”
To this, Kashyap replied, “You are the only one, sister - the one true Manikarnika. Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our country they’ve come. Show them that India has nothing to worry about until such time as you’re there to protect us. The LAC is just a day’s journey from your house. Go, our tigress. Jai Hind."
