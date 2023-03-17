Bengaluru Cab Driver's Reason To Keep Working Will Warm Your Heart

The story of a Bengaluru cab driver who realised that he was not just driving, but helping those in need can give you the much needed dose of inspiration.

A Twitter user shared a selfie with him and penned down the driver's tale. The driver is the sole breadwinner for his family and has been working relentlessly for 17 years. It was a ride request he received at night that changed the way he perceived his work.

Take a look at the now-viral tweet: