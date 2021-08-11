Twitter Reacts as Auto Driver Begins Accepting Crypto as Payment

Auto driver accepts payment in cryptocurrency.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@rishibagree)
Thanks to Elon Musk and his cryptic tweets, cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin specifically are gaining popularity in India. More and more youngsters want in on the action, and have been actively looking into new ways of trading crypto.
This Indian auto rickshaw driver is no exception. A picture on Twitter is going viral where a rickshaw shows a sign that reads, "We accept cryptocurrency."
A lot of netizens were surprised to see this since even most formal and organised modes of payment haven't introduced cryptocurrencies, and yet, here is an auto driver who is ready to accept it! The location of the auto driver is unverified.
Here is how users reacted:
