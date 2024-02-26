As SRK's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Clocks 30 Years, Netizens Ask For a 'Re-release'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa (1994) clocked 30 years since its release on 25 February. To mark the special day, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter), to repost a small montage from the film shared by his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.
Expressing his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film, including its director Kundan Shah, Shah Rukh wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."
Sharing the video on X, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, "30 years have flown by, yet 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' remains an eternal favourite, much loved and remembered even now! No matter what era we are in, it's always 'haan' to watch this movie anytime over and over again. #30YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa"
Have a look at the post here:
Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa is a romantic comedy featuring Shah Rukh, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. It also marked the acting debut of actor Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Even after 3 decades, the film is known for its romantic triangle and melodious soundtrack.
On Sunday, several fans took to social media to share their nostalgic memories associated with the film. One of the users wrote, "It's been 3 decades to one of the most special films ever. @iamsrk as SUNIL will never go anywhere from our hearts."
Have a look at some other reactions here:
