As SRK's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Clocks 30 Years, Netizens Ask For a 'Re-release'

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa (1994) clocked 30 years since its release on 25 February. To mark the special day, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter), to repost a small montage from the film shared by his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Expressing his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film, including its director Kundan Shah, Shah Rukh wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."