Apple's New Polishing Cloth Worth Rs 1900 Has Twitter On a Roll

Apple's New Polishing Cloth Priced At Rs 1900.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
During the Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event, Apple launched the new MacBook Pro with two new high-performance chips, a new Apple Music plan, new colors for HomePod Mini and the third-generation AirPods. But what caught our attention was the introduction of an exceptionally expensive cleaning cloth.
Priced at £19, or Rs 1900, this piece of cloth, or what Apple calls a 'Polishing Cloth', is made of "soft, non-abrasive material" and has the brand's signature logo in one corner. According to the company, the cloth can be used to "safely and effectively" clean any Apple display. Apple has a list of compatible devices on its online stores as well.
The launch of the cloth attracted hilarious reactions from netizens online. Many people called Apple out for selling the accessory at an outrageously expensive price.
Check out some of the reactions here:
The Polishing Cloth is now available at Apple's official online stores and will be delivered between 28 October and 1 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)