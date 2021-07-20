Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Anup Soni Becomes Certified Crime Scene Investigator

Anup Soni got his certification from the International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.
Actor Anup Soni, host of the popular crime investigation show Crime Patrol, recently got certified as a crime scene investigator from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

He shared the news on Instagram with a picture of his certificate alongside the caption, "It was extremely challenging , going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely a choice that I am proud of."

Check out his post here:

Twitter thought that Soni, who had been hosting a crime investigation show from 2010-2018, finally getting his own certificate in the field was quite interesting. Here is how they reacted:

