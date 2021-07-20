Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Anup Soni Becomes Certified Crime Scene Investigator

Anup Soni becomes a certified crime scene investigator.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Anup Soni, host of the popular crime investigation show Crime Patrol, recently got certified as a crime scene investigator from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.
He shared the news on Instagram with a picture of his certificate alongside the caption, "It was extremely challenging , going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely a choice that I am proud of."
Check out his post here:
Twitter thought that Soni, who had been hosting a crime investigation show from 2010-2018, finally getting his own certificate in the field was quite interesting. Here is how they reacted:
