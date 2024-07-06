Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Anant Ambani’s Wedding; Netizens React

Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Anant Ambani’s Wedding; Netizens React

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to take place on 12 July.

i

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ X)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is set to take place on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ahead of the celebrations, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory between 12-15 July.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

The official handle posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.”

Netizens were quick to react to the news with many wondering why the wedding was called a ‘public’ event. Here are some of their reactions:

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

