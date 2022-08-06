Anand Mahindra Shares Video of a Man’s Narrow Escape From Collapsing Sidewalk

A video of a man escaping from a collapsing sidewalk has been doing the rounds on the internet, recently. In the video, a man is seen casually walking on the street. However, the moment he steps on the sidewalk, it collapses into a drain below. Yet, the man manages an unbelievable escape, unaffected by the mishap.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing such intriguing posts on social media, shared the stupefying video with his 9.3 followers on Twitter.