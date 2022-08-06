Anand Mahindra Shares Video of a Man’s Narrow Escape From Collapsing Sidewalk

A CCTV footage of a man escaping from a narrow sidewalk collapse has gone viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A video of a man escaping from a collapsing sidewalk has been doing the rounds on the internet, recently. In the video, a man is seen casually walking on the street. However, the moment he steps on the sidewalk, it collapses into a drain below. Yet, the man manages an unbelievable escape, unaffected by the mishap.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing such intriguing posts on social media, shared the stupefying video with his 9.3 followers on Twitter.
Sharing the video, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote, "I’m going to spend the weekend trying to figure out what message the Universe was sending this man. What would you be thinking if you were him?"
The 30-second long video was derived from the CCTV footage installed outisde a shop.
Reacting to the jaw-dropping incident, one of Mahindra's followers wrote, "Thank God that Yamraj was on vacation. One should live her/his life as if it were the last day of life," while the other commented, "Don't be even a second late."
