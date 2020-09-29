Amnesty International Halts Work In India, Twitter Is Worried

On 29 September, Amnesty International India announced that it will be halting its operations in the country "due to reprisal from the government of India." In a statement released by the human rights organisation, Amnesty said that the Government of India has frozen Amnesty International India's bank accounts, forcing it to come to a "grinding halt."

"The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.” Amnesty Internationa India

Here's how social media users have been reacting to the news:

“The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental. The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the Government of India, regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu & Kashmir. For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent,” said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.