From 'Don' to 'Deewar': Honest Taglines For Some Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Films

If there is a Bollywood actor who has a score of iconic movies to his name, it has to be Amitabh Bachchan. From cementing his 'angry young man' image with films like Trishul and Zanjeer to proving his mettle as a superstar with films like Don, the actor has become an irreplaceable part of Indian cinema.

We decided to take some of his most iconic films and give them some honest taglines.