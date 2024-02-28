Amit Trivedi Impressed By Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Singing; Shares Video

A video shared by music composer Amit Trivedi captures an auto-rickshaw driver in Bandra singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' with a full karaoke setup.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
A video shared by music composer Amit Trivedi captures an auto-rickshaw driver in Bandra singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' with a full karaoke setup. The original song was performed by the legendary Mohammed Rafi.
Amit Trivedi posted the video on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it, “Witnessed an incredible display of genuine passion on the streets of Mumbai”
“Somewhere in Bandra, this gentleman transformed his modest vehicle into a mobile concert stage… this filled my heart with immense joy! Such moments serve as a reminder of the abundant talent in our remarkable nation. I regret not having the chance to linger and converse with him. Nevertheless, witnessing his performance truly brightened my day, and I hope it brings joy to yours as well,” he added.
Here's how the internet reacted to the video.
One user wrote, "Aaaww this so beautiful."
While another wrote, "how amazing."
Another musician wrote, "Straight Legend."
While another user said, "Reak Auto-tune."
