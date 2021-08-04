Move Over Prince Charming, This Cinderella Wants a Career in Fashion!

This Cinderella wants her own fashion label
It’s 2021, and it’s time to flip some outdated narratives! Cinderella’s classic fairy tale has been used as a tool to tell kids a typical good vs evil story, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the plotline doesn’t really age well, does it? Finding your Prince Charming surely can’t be the ultimate goal of a girl’s life. That’s exactly where the modern retelling of this story, written by former 30 Rock writer Kay Cannon, comes from.
Check out the trailer.
Adapting classic tales to fit a progressive narrative is no simple feat, but the way Cinderella subverts some of the original plot points with the right dash of comedy and self-awareness is truly refreshing.
The Fairy Godmother gives way to the Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter) and even they know that magic can’t solve everything.
And this time, Cinderella (Camila Cabello) is no damsel in distress. She’s not yearning for love or dramatically sighing every time Prince Charming (Nicholas Galitzine) makes an entry. This seamstress gal’s a go-getter whose sole focus is to establish herself as a fashion icon. How’s that for subversion?
Cinderella will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd September this year.
