How Pingali Venkayya’s Flag Became the Tiranga We Know Today

All of us take pride in the tricolour, our national flag, our tiranga. But do we know that it took a long time and a lot of effort for the tricolour to arrive at its present avatar?



Here’s a quick look at the history of our national flag. Pingali Venkayya designed the initial draft of our current tricolour. Mahatma Gandhi added the white strip to Venkayya’s saffron and green design. Lala Hansraj suggested the Dharm Chakra.