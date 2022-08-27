An 8-Year-Old Football Prodigy Leaves the Internet Awestruck With Her Skills

Lillian is impressing everyone on the internet with her amazing football skills.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @lillian10_2014)
There is so much talent out there that it just leaves me baffled at times. While I struggle to get up from my chair, an 8-year-old Lillian is impressing everyone with her quick moves and football tricks.
In the video that has gone viral, Lillian is seen swiftly maneuvering the ball, tricking her opponent and finally scoring a goal. Even the players on-field were staring in disbelief.
Lillian is coached by her father and there are many more videos of her playing football on her social media account. An Instagram page HighlightHer shared one of her videos with a caption, "She really motioned him over and then scored. Savage 😭 lol" and now people can't seem to get enough of her talent.
Watch the video here:
This clip made quite an impression on netizens and the video has over 3 million views. Read some comments here: