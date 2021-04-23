7 Positive Things That Happened This Week That Will Cheer You Up

(Left) Mayur Shelke being felicitated for his bravery, (Right) Mumbai Police being provided vanity vans to rest in.
Now more than ever, we all need some positivity in our lives. Scrolling our phones for hours on end only to find one news sadder and more horrifying than the previous one can take a toll on anyone's mental health.
Keeping this in mind, here is a list of positive things that have happened this week that you might have missed amid all the negativity.
Mayur Shelke, a pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, recently earned a lot of praise online after he donated half of his prize money of Rs 50,000 to the child whose life he saved at Vangani Railway Station and his mother.
Shelke put his life on the line to save the life of a six-year-old boy who was caught on the tracks and rescued him in the nick of the time as the train passed from there. He recognized that the pandemic was hard on everyone, and said that he was trying to do his part to help the mother-son duo.
Recognizing the harmful chemicals that workers can be exposed to while sanitizing buildings, three students from Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda, designed a robot that can help with this task.
The robot that can be operated from 400 m away can be used to sanitize buildings while still ensuring the safety. The students, Vivek Khadilkar, Saeel Kamat and Drasti Naik have designed these robot that use both sprays and ultraviolet light to do this.
In a video that has gone viral, it is seen how doctors in Surat's New Civil Hospital are singing a birthday song for their patient, Heenaben.
Heenaben couldn't resist informing them that it was her birthday, after which the doctors are singing "Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye" for her in a video that has captured the hearts of a lot of people online.
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Zomato has introduced a new feature to help users that can get deliveries on priority. Customers can select the option on the application that will alert restaurants that the order is for a COVID-19 emergency.
CEO Deepinder Goyal informed customers about this feature through Twitter, where he wrote, "Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies'' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout. (1/4)".
What a great solution to ease things for people dealing with COVID emergencies!
Shahnawaz Shaikh, a man from Malad, Mumbai sold his SUV last year to start the Unity and Dignity Foundation. His team supplies oxygen to people in need, and now that the city is facing a severe oxygen shortage, his efforts are being recognized by the people.
When he first started the service, he got about 50 calls and now with the rising demand, he says they get almost 500-600 calls each day. The decision he took a year ago is helping save lives today!
An oxygen tanker on the way to Singhu Border was stuck at Kundli border in Delhi. Officials from the Alipur Police station facilitated a speedy supply of the tanker to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini and saved the lives of people who were in urgent need of the oxygen.
Ketan Rawal, a businessman from Mumbai provides vanity vans to celebrities in the city. However, noting the long duty hours the Mumbai Police is clocking in amidst the coronavirus crisis, he has decided to provide his vanity vans to them for free.
The vans come as a great gesture for officials as a way to rest in between and take breaks comfortably.
Through these commendable acts, these people have proved that time and again, kindness thrives in the face of adveristy. Let's hope we get to see more of these thoughtful acts of kindness in the future too.
