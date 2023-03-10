62-Year-Old YouTuber Takes Her First Flight; Netizens Find it Wholesome

Milkuri Gangavva, an Indian Youtuber, and comedian from Telangana took her first flight at 62.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Milkuri Gangavva, an Indian Youtuber, and comedian from Telangana who took her first flight at 62 prove that it's never too late to follow your dreams!
Recently, she shared a video of her first flight experience on Instagram, and given her journey from a farm worker to a successful YouTuber, netizens found her post inspiring and heartwarming.
In the clip, Gangavva could be seen boarding the flight filled with excitement and nervousness. She shared the post with a caption, "Boarded a plane" and mentioned in the hashtags that it was her first-ever flight.
As the flight took off, Gangavva was seemingly scared and startled by the height. She spoke in Telugu expressing her nervousness and said that her ears hurt. After they landed, Gangavva's happiness was evident as she danced happily.
Due to the language barrier, many netizens were unable to understand her exact words, but her expressions and emotions were enough for people to appreciate her and relate to her.
One user wrote, "Don't know the language, but seems like she travelled first time by a plane and she is very happy and curious about the plane. So sweet."
Gangavva became popular for her comedy sketches and her peculiar diction of Telugu. She currently has over 500k subscribers and has even worked in the Telugu film industry. In 2020, she appeared on the Telugu Bigg Boss 4 as one of the contestants.
