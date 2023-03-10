62-Year-Old YouTuber Takes Her First Flight; Netizens Find it Wholesome

Milkuri Gangavva, an Indian Youtuber, and comedian from Telangana who took her first flight at 62 prove that it's never too late to follow your dreams!

Recently, she shared a video of her first flight experience on Instagram, and given her journey from a farm worker to a successful YouTuber, netizens found her post inspiring and heartwarming.

In the clip, Gangavva could be seen boarding the flight filled with excitement and nervousness. She shared the post with a caption, "Boarded a plane" and mentioned in the hashtags that it was her first-ever flight.