5 Thrilling Moments From ‘Shershaah’ That Kept Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

It’s not often that you come across a movie that makes you tear up and yet keeps you on the edge of your seat at the same time. Especially when it comes to a biopic of a famous person, you start watching it mostly knowing how the story will more or less pan out. And yet, here’s Sidharth Batra starrer Shershaah, despite being a familiar story of martyred war hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), which has no dearth of thrilling moments that keep you glued to your screen.

Fair warning - some spoilers here. Here’s our choice of 5 most thrilling moments from the film.



#1 Routine car-check turning into a firefight

Often when soldiers get posted in remote locations, the locals aren’t too pleased with their presence, because the frequent checkpoints and whatnot cause a fair amount of inconvenience for them. But then again, for the soldier, it’s part of their duty. A scene in the film features such a moment, and before you know it, a routine checkpoint turns into a scene of a gunfight between the troops and a bunch of armed terrorists trying to make their way through. It shows the reality of a soldier’s life - how quickly something routine can turn into a life-threatening moment.