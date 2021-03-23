5 Reasons Why Toto From ‘Hello Charlie’ Is The Coolest Celebrity!

MD Makwana (Jackie Shroff) is a scamster who is on the run from authorities and the only way for him to craft a perfect escape out of the country is by dressing up as a gorilla - Toto. Truck driver Charlie (Aadar Jain) becomes an unwitting partner in this plan. And what follows is a hilarious adventure! The film starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 9 April.

Here are 5 moments from the trailer that show you how Toto is the coolest and quirkiest Bollywood celebrity ever.

#1 A perfect gentleman

Toto is great at first impressions and his introductory meeting with Charlie is proof enough. The perfect gentleman that Toto is, he extends his hand for a warm, but firm handshake.