5 Details From ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer That Got Us Super Hyped!

Amazon Prime Video has set its mind to ensure we’re not bored at home this summer. By acquiring the rights to action blockbuster The Tomorrow War, it has given us something to look forward to this coming July.
The premise of the story is hella interesting too. The present day is visited by human soldiers from the year 2051, who claim that humans in the future are at the brink of extinction because aliens have invaded and are now hunting them down for food. These soldiers have come to recruit people from the past (our present day) and take them back to the future (pun intended) to fight these aliens. Family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), former Delta Force Soldier and now school teacher, is drafted into their army, and now he has to go fight aliens to save the world.
Check out the trailer.
While the trailer leaves no doubt that this will be a high octane action film, there are moments of comedy and familial relationships too. Here are five things from the trailer that have gotten us super hyped for the film.
Pratt found stardom after establishing himself as somewhat of a goofball character in films and television. To see him tackle a more mature and serious character gives us a chance to see a side of him with more gravitas.
J.K. Simmons plays Pratt’s estranged father who at some point in the movie decides to jump into the middle of all the action and help put the cause his son is fighting towards. Seeing this amazing character actor being an out and out gun-wielding badass should be a treat for all his fans.
While most time travel films deal with the idea of traveling to the past to fix the future, a major part of the The Tomorrow War plot deals with traveling to the future. It’s almost like The Terminator in reverse. While we don’t think Pratt’s character will say “I’ll be forward”, the whole time-travel angle has gotten us excited.
Most of the comedic moments in the trailer feature Sam Richardson in them, which is not surprising because that guy is just too funny. Fans of the show Veep can vouch for this.
Humanity being forced to come together to fight a dangerous entity - hmm, where have we seen that before? You can easily see this movie carrying a message of unity against forces like climate change or the pandemic. Let’s hope people do learn something from it.
The Tomorrow War premieres July 2, 2021 globally on Amazon Prime Video.
