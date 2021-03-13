These Crypto Artworks Sold for Unbelievably High Prices

10 Crypto Artworks That Sold for Insane Prices|
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, art collectors and artists found themselves stuck away from museums and galleries. Blending with the new normal, it brought the culture of crypto-art into limelight.
On 11 March 2021, the digital artist Beeple sold a JPG file for a record-breaking $69.3 million (Rs 6 crore approx) after 180 bids.
Crypto-art is digital works of art in any medium, that is, pictures, photos, videos, active patterns or cartoons, saved as a computer file.
The code of the work of art is uniquely linked mathematically to a digital token issued from a public blockchain, usually Ethereum. They are called ‘non-fungible tokens’ or NFTs.
The market for crypto-art is exploding today. Here lets have a look at ten such artworks which have been sold at insane prices.
The artist, Mike Winklemann, also known as Beeple sold this artwork for $69.3 million (Rs 6 crore approx).
He has been posting online each day since 2007. The artist created a collage of all the posts. It was billed by the auction house as ‘a unique work in the history of digital art.’
This is an artwork in the form of a 10-second video which was also another record-breaking sale by the artist Beeple, got sold at $6.6 million (Rs 66 lakhs approx)
This piece was designed to change on the basis of the outcome of the presidential election of the USA. The updated version depicted former-President Donald Trump lying in a heap after losing the 2020 election.
This artwork was created as a collaboration between Jose’ Delbo and Trevor Jones. Delbo has been a prominent figure in the comic world with works such as Wonder Woman, the Transformers, Billy the Kid etc.
Creating a stir amongst the traditional art institutions, Jones is a revered contemporary artist.
This artwork was sold at $117k (Rs 1 lakh approx)
This is another artwork by Trevor Jones. It showcases the young Vitalik’s tale on the role of Picasso’s son Paurlo, who is dresses as Harlequin. He stares directly at the viewer with a ‘Mona Lisa-like’ smile.
The artwork was sold at $140,700 (Rs 1 lakh approx)
Broadwalk is an artwork which is by the artist who goes by the name Mad Dog Jones. This particular piece also got sold at an insane price of $388k (Rs 3 lakh approx ).
This is another artwork by the artist Mad Dog Jones, who has also gained a lot of fame in the crypto-art world. It comes from the same series of works by the artist which carries the same cyber-punk style. It showcases vivid colours and was shared by the artists saying, ‘What’s your favourite reality?’
This artwork was sold at $88K (Rs 88 thousand approx)
This is an artwork by the artist who goes by the name Pak.
It is a 3D sculpture based design showcased as a GIF. The piece creates an illusion of rotating in its place and showing the three letter of the word ‘Ego.’
This piece was sold at $196k (Rs 2 lakh approx )
This is another artwork by Pak. This artwork was sold at $171k (Rs 1 lakh approx ).
This artist is said to be pushing the limits of this new medium of art. Pak is controversial and also mysterious since no one knows the real identity of the artist.
Within the crypto community he is labelled as the ‘Santoshi of Crypto Art’ due to Pak’s hidden identity. Santoshi Nakamoto is the unknown creator of Bitcoin.
This artwork is by an Atlanta-born visual artist called Greg Mike. Mike aims to take his work to a new sphere by delving into different iconic characters.
Mad Cans Master Set was sold at $80k (Rs 80 thousand approx). It brings to life the evolving colours and movements, pushing the boundaries of what was previously possible.
This crypto-art is even more iconic because this rose was sold at $1 million (Rs 10 lakh approx) on Valentines Day in 2021.
This digital photo was produced by the artist Kevin Abosch and GIFTO which is a virtual gifting platform on blockchain.
