These Crypto Artworks Sold for Unbelievably High Prices

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, art collectors and artists found themselves stuck away from museums and galleries. Blending with the new normal, it brought the culture of crypto-art into limelight.

On 11 March 2021, the digital artist Beeple sold a JPG file for a record-breaking $69.3 million (Rs 6 crore approx) after 180 bids.

Crypto-art is digital works of art in any medium, that is, pictures, photos, videos, active patterns or cartoons, saved as a computer file.