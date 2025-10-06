Trump Pushes Peace in Gaza, Israeli Strikes Continue: Is the Light Still Near?

Two years on, the Gaza Strip remains trapped in a cycle of devastation and despair.

At least 66,288 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Friday, 3 October.

Could US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan be the light at the end of the tunnel for the people of Palestine? According to Al Jazeera, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has indicated Israel's readiness to implement the "first stage of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages".

Meanwhile, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, 5 October, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend," ahead of a crucial meeting of delegations from the US, Hamas, and Israel in Cairo on Monday, 6 October.