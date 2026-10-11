Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire: Things That Can Get Delhi Police to Detain You...

Satire: Things That Can Get Delhi Police to Detain You...

This handy guide is brought to you by events that unfolded on the streets of India's national capital on 10 October.

Aroop Mishra
Satire
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>This handy guide is brought to you by events that unfolded on the streets of India's national capital on 10 October.</p></div>
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This handy guide is brought to you by events that unfolded on the streets of India's national capital on 10 October.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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The Delhi Police on Saturday, 10 October, carried out mass detentions even before a protest, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) could begin in India's national capital. The following guide on everything that can get you detained is inspired by real events.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also ReadHas the Modi Govt Declared War On the Citizens Of This Country?

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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