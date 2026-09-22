Home Neon Satire Bihar Floods: The Gap Between What the SOP Says & What People Need Is Kaafi Real
Bihar Floods: The Gap Between What the SOP Says & What People Need Is Kaafi Real
The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground.
Aroop Mishra
Satire
Published:
i
The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground.
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground. As several districts reeled under floods, The Quint’s ground report found families living in fear of snakes in the floodwaters, struggling to access basic aid, and being forced to pay steep prices for boats to reach safety.