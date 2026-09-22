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Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Floods: The Gap Between What the SOP Says & What People Need Is Kaafi Real

Bihar Floods: The Gap Between What the SOP Says & What People Need Is Kaafi Real

The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground.

Aroop Mishra
Satire
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground.</p></div>
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The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The SOPs meant to guide Bihar’s flood response look starkly different from the reality on the ground. As several districts reeled under floods, The Quint’s ground report found families living in fear of snakes in the floodwaters, struggling to access basic aid, and being forced to pay steep prices for boats to reach safety.

Read the full ground report here:

Also Read'Scared of Snakes at Night': Bihar Flood Victims Lose Hope Amid Lacking Govt Aid
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