Things Manto Told Me: Stories of Reading and Discovering 

“Upar di gur gur di annex di be dhyana di mung di daal of the lantern,” are the strange words of Toba Tek Singh’s protagonist, the ‘lunatic’ Bishan Singh.

Fast forward to our digital age where words are but wind; they lose relevance almost as soon as they gain it. In such times, if some words manage to stay afloat in the lazy stream of one’s memory, they truly ought to be remarkable.