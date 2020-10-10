Rajkummar Rao’s Powerful Poem for You This World Mental Health Day

Sunn na, yaar... chal, baat karte hain na? Quint NEON Let’s talk mental health. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) NEON Sunn na, yaar... chal, baat karte hain na?

Watch Rajkummar Rao’s powerful poem for World Mental Health Day. The lockdown has been challenging for all of us, and having a conversation around mental health has become more critical than ever. Let's not brush it under the carpet anymore and discuss it as a serious health issue.

Believe it or not, we are all in the same boat. We’ve all been uncomfortable with the uncertainty, consumed by self-doubt, and we’re all trying hard to unlock our minds during the lockdown. Social isolation has only made it tougher for us to reach out to people. We feel more ‘alone’ than we ever did. So, it’s important that we make an effort and look after our mental wellbeing and also reach out to people who feel emotionally unwell and help them heal.

Poetry: Abhinav Nagar

Editor: Ashish Maccune

Producer: Divya Talwar