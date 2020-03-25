NortheastMatters: Don’t Discriminate Against Your Fellow Indians!

(Many are taking to Twitter to demand a mandatory chapter on the northeastern states of India in the NCERT curriculum in an attempt to end the racial discrimination they face almost every single day at the hands of their fellow Indians. This video has been reposted from The Quint’s archives in solidarity with the #NortheastMatters trend. It was originally published in March 2020.)

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak one particular section of people have been facing racist attacks – symbolically, verbally and physically – the people from Northeast India.

Sample these incidents.

Hminftei Chhangte, a girl from Manipur, was abused in a supermarket. She was made to feel as if she’s the carrier of the dreaded virus just because her features closely resembled those of the people of China.