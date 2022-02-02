PM Modi Lookalike to Contest Elections as Independent Candidate From Lucknow

Abhinandan Pathak, PM Modi's doppelganger.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Abhinandan Pathak, Prime Minsiter Modi's lookalike from Sarojininagar, Lucknow, recently made the news after announcing that he would contest the elections as an independent candidate.
The 56-year-old is from Saharanpur and claims that he approached the Bharitya Janata Party for a ticket, but after getting no response, he decided to run as an independent candidate.
He claims to use his victory in the election to help CM Adityanath get re-elected for a second term in the upcoming UP elections. Even though he didn't receive a response from the BJP, he claims to be a staunch supporter of the party and the PM.
Pathak did briefly join the Congress in 2018 after leaving the BJP, and has finally decided to contest the election independently.
Abhinandan Pathak and Rahul Gandhi.
Pathak, a cucumber seller, first met Narendra Modi in 2014 during his trip to Varanasi and has since been captivated by his leadership. He decided to earn a living by selling cucumbers after his wife divorced him for not being able to support his family. A father of six children, Pathak has since been driven to become financially independent.
(With inputs from TOI).
