Shark Tank 2.0: Avant Garde Pitches, Vigilant Sharks And Bolder Entrepreneurs

But the contestants, their vision, and entrepreneurial journeys are at the heart of the show. This season, they have become more conscious of their propositions and are armed with a storyboard of their business journey. They have gauged the kind of questions that they must answer as well as the pulse of the sharks. Eventually they are able to go beyond the business standpoint to convince the sharks that their idea is worth investing in.

47-year-old Geeta Patil’s story is one that homemakers across India wish to emulate. The Mumbaikar started Patil Kaki, her snack business, in 2017 with just Rs 5,000 - money borrowed from her family. She left the judges awestruck when she revealed that she records nearly Rs 3 crore in sales today. Shark Aman Gupta was so taken with her business idea that he pitched an investment offer of Rs 40 lakh for equity ownership of 5 percent in her business. This offer values her business at Rs 8 crore. While Anupam Mittal Rs 40 lakh for 4 percent of Patil Kaki's business.

On the other hand, Ganesh Balakrishnan, Founder of Flatheads, a footwear brand from Bangalore is an inspiration for everyone fearing defeat and losses. Balakrishnan revealed it all - from incurring losses to shutting down his dream business. Flatheads make everyday casual footwear made of banana fiber, linen, and bamboo fiber for the urban lifestyle. His pitch excited both Vineeta and Aman Gupta who is a sneaker lover and studying the industry for a very long time.