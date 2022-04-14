On Ambedkar Jayanti, A Reminder From Babasaheb to Those Preaching Discrimination

To every "Why can't they..." question preaching discrimination, we imagine Babasaheb Ambedkar's response in 2022!
Aroop Mishra & Rohit Khanna
To every "Why can't they..." question that preaches discrimination, we imagine Babasaheb Ambedkar's response in 2022, with a certain book in hand!

Wishing you a happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

