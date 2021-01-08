Watch: 'The Long Drive' Starring Sheeba Chaddha, Aakash Prabhakar

What happens when an estranged mother and son decide to meet up after several months. Will the bitterness sustain? Or will they forge a new connection?

The Long Drive is a short film starring Sheeba Chaddha and Aakash Prabhakar. It is directed by Sudharshan Narayanan and edited by Ashwin Arvind. The 11+ minute short follows a delicate car ride shared by two individuals. As time goes by, the mother (Sheeba Chaddha) and the son (Aakash Prabhakar) find themselves bonding over unexpected realities of life.

Watch the film to find out more!