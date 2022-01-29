Watch: Celebs Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Bravo And Others Dance on 'Pushpa' Songs

Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Bravo and Hardik Pandya groove to the songs of 'Pushpa'
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
The craze for the Telegu movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise' refuses to fade. Its songs and dialogues have become popular even among the celebrities world-wide! From Madhuri Dixit Nene to cricketers Hardik Pandya, and even international stars like Dwayne Bravo and Kili Paul were not immune to Pushpa's 'viral' trend!
The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil. It released back in December but, the songs and dialogues from the film have become viral on Instagram reels. Among the most popular songs are 'Ooh Antava', 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami'. The internet is filled with different remix and renditions of these songs. We take a look at some of the most favourite ones among them all.
