National Doctor's Day: Samarth Bhatnagar Has a Message for Indians

Samarth Bhatnagar has a moving message for Indians and their treatment of doctors during the pandemic.
Quint NEON
Now Rolling
Updated:

National Doctor's Day 2021: A special message for Indians

|

(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Doctor's Day 2021: A special message for Indians</p></div>

We might call them our warriors and saviours, but when the time came to actually show our appreciation towards them, a lot of us have failed. As reports of doctors getting abused, physically and mentally during the pandemic have become the norm, it is really time to wonder if we have done right by our "COVID Warriors".

Samarth Bhatnagar uses this powerful message to talk about how Indians have made doctors' conditions a lot worse during the pandemic, and how the doctors continue to fight for us, trying to save our lives despite everything else.

Written and Performed by: Samarth Bhatnagar (https://instagram.com/samarthbhatnaga...)

Music and Vocals by: Utkarsh Mishra (https://instagram.com/utkarshmishra_m...)

Shot & Edited by: Yogyata Bhatnagar (https://instagram.com/capa_bility?utm...)

Also ReadNational Doctor's Day 2021: History & Significance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 01 Jul 2021,03:46 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT