People Expect Me to Look Like I Did When I Was 19: Pooja Bhatt

Talking to The Quint, Pooja Bhatt says she got to embrace herself all the more through her character Rani. "When I was first approached for Bombay Begums, I was quite taken aback that they even thought of me. Alankrita through us women in a room together and got us to really bare our souls and that became such a great trust exercise that as women we let our defences down. There was no posturing and there was no judgement that came from anybody. And I think it was wonderful to be given the privilege of playing a part where I was playing my age dealing with issues like menopause, ageing. And these are things that allow to be spoken about, and we don't with it especially in the commercial framework of filmmaking. I have a baggage of stardom. There's a generation of men and women who had my poster on the wall and then you don't want people to age because then your memories age."

Watch the video to find out more.