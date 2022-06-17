Honest Review: Shilpa Shetty & Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Nikamma' is Underwhelming

Sabbir Khan, the mind behind films like Kambakkht Ishq and Heropanti, is back with Nikamma starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia. After watching the trailer, I entered the auditorium with a rather morbid curiosity, similar to what I felt before Attack, actually.

Nikamma is a film about a ‘nikamma’ (useless) man, Adi (Abhimanyu) who makes it his life’s mission to ‘protect’ his sister-in-law Avni (Shilpa) from the villain Vikramjeet (xyz) even though he starts off by hating her for allegedly (and by that I mean, obviously NOT) driving him and his brother apart. Here are some honest thoughts I had while watching the film:

1. Of All Things, Why Middle Class Abbayi?

Yes, Bollywood remakes South Indian films. The South seems to have perfected the formula for mass entertainers so who wouldn’t want a piece of that pie? But why Middle Class Abbayi (MCA)? Even when it released in 2017, MCA was declared to be a mediocre film at best, saved ONLY by Nani and Sai Pallavi’s talent and undeniable chemistry. Why remake it?