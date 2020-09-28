It's 2020 & Journalists Are Chasing Stars.. Literally!

Mic in one hand and the steering wheel in the other. Divya Talwar If you're a journalist in the making, remember we warned you. | (Photo: The Quint) Now Rolling Mic in one hand and the steering wheel in the other.

Video editor: Veeru Mohan

In the past few months, the media has surprised us time and again. Thanks to Navika Kumar's WhatsApp chat screenshots, 'investigative journalism' now has a completely new definition. From heckling a postman in the name of 'exclusive' to saying 'Imma bounce' - journalism in 2020 is a wild ride.

Despite having seen it all, I don't think we were ready for the car-chase journalism we've been witnessing recently.

Indian media is now a unique and unexpected crossover of Dhoom and journalism where journalists have a mic in one hand and the steering wheel in the other.

Whether it's Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty or Sara Ali Khan, turns out journalists have now decided to chase stars quite literally!

