This Teacher From Assam Can Dance Like Your Fav K-Pop Idols; Watch for Yourself

"Borahae beauties," reads the first message in her broadcast channel which isn't surprising because 'Borahae' (meaning 'I Purple You') is a phrase I've often seen BTS stans use.

Meet Kritanjali Sinha, a teacher from Assam, who blew up on social media during the COVID pandemic and then started regularly posting k-pop dance covers.

"Nothing in my life has inspired me the way BTS' songs have," she says, adding, "I'm not exaggerating. I'm here because of them and their songs. Their songs are really inspiring and they've helped me continue my journey."

But the journey wasn't always easy.