Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

Can you also guess who the celebs are?
Swati Chopra
Now Rolling
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday star together for the first time in Dream Girl 2.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on Friday, 25 August. The Quint caught up with the duo to play a fun game, wherein they had to guess the names of Bollywood actors based on audio clips. Watch the video to find out who won!

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

