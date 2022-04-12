10 Times Women in Bollywood Shut Down Sexist Remarks by The Media

Times when female actors took a stand against misogynistic remarks.
(Picture Courtesy: The Quint)
For years, female actors have constantly been subjected to blatant sexism and misogynistic remarks within the Bollywood industry. If that wasn't enough, some questions from the press, too, reek of sexism. From being asked intrusive and personal questions to being objectified, the women have faced it all.
Here are 10 times when these actors put their foot down and gave it back to the media.
There's a massive difference in the kind of questions asked to a female actor versus their male counterparts. Most of the time, 'serious-career-related' questions are reserved for the men, while the women are asked anything under the sun except their career and future plans. It's probably a stretch to hope that such questions will cease to exist, but one can hope that the media becomes more sensitive and that more and more women take a stand against such attitudes.
