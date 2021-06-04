BC Aunty’s Class of Covidiots With Rakhi Sawant, Ramdev & More

Watch BC Aunty's class with Rakhi Sawant, Baba Ramdev and more.
It’s 2021, the world has been struggling with COVID-19 for over a year now but some people still don’t understand the seriousness of this pandemic.
For example, Rakhi Sawant. She steps out almost everyday and also calls the paparazzi for a fun session of ‘Koffee with Rakhi’. She gives us gyaan on how to deal with COVID-19, not step out of the house unnecessarily and wear a mask at all times, while she is doing exactly the opposite. Another person who’s made several controversial statements in the last one year is Baba Ramdev. Yes, the legend who gave us Coronil, first 'evidence-based' medicine for Coronavirus and called allopathy ‘failed science’.
We’ve seen people gather in huge numbers to get Nellore’s ayurvedic COVID cure, we have also seen some people ditch the N95 mask and go for a 100% herbal face mask made of tulsi and neem leaves... and of course there are those who’ve been hoarding essential medicines and black marketing drugs and oxygen too... the list of Covidiots is endless.
In this video, BC aunty takes a class of some infamous people who’ve been ignoring health advice about COVID-19 and all pandemic guidelines, more popularly called ‘Covidiots’.
Talent: BC Aunty aka Snehil Dixit Mehra
Producer & Edit: Divya Talwar
