From Ajay Devgn To Kiccha Sudeep, Celebs Divided Over 'National Language'

The debate on Hindi being India's national language was ignited once again after actor Kiccha Sudeep said, "Hindi is no longer a national language," when he was asked to respond on KGF-2's 'pan-India' success despite being a Kannada movie. An irked Ajay Devgn reacted to Sudeep's comment in Hindi disagreeing with him. This led to a heated exchange of tweets between the two with Sudeep highlighting the issue with Hindi imposition.