After MEA Brought it Up, Let's Discuss 'Internal Matters'

A single tweet by singer and actor Rihanna on the farmers’ protest created an electrifying effect that rattled even the central government.

On Tuesday, 2 February, sharing a report by the CNN on the internet shutdown in several parts of Delhi, Rihanna asked her 100 million followers, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.

Such was the effect of the tweet that in a very unusual and surprising move, the Ministry of External Affairs actually put out an official statement rebuking celebrities, without naming anybody, who spoke about the farmers’ protest following Rihanna’s tweet.