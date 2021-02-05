After MEA Brought it Up, Let's Discuss 'Internal Matters'

A single tweet by singer and actor Rihanna on the farmers’ protest created an electrifying effect that rattled even the central government.
On Tuesday, 2 February, sharing a report by the CNN on the internet shutdown in several parts of Delhi, Rihanna asked her 100 million followers, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.
Such was the effect of the tweet that in a very unusual and surprising move, the Ministry of External Affairs actually put out an official statement rebuking celebrities, without naming anybody, who spoke about the farmers’ protest following Rihanna’s tweet.
“We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” the statement said.
