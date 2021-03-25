Acid Attack Survivor Helps Victims Heal From Their Scarred Past

In 2010, Daulat Bi Khan, her two sisters and one-year-old niece were attacked with acid by her eldest sister and her husband. Khan’s brother-in-law wanted to marry her so he could get hold of the only house her mother left her after she passed away. When Daulat refused to marry her brother-in-law, he and his wife decided to ruin her life forever.

Even with 46% of her body burnt and face disfigured, no hospital agreed to give her a free treatment. Daulat, along with her sisters and niece, got admitted into a government hospital and had no choice but to sell their house, so they could fix their scars.