More Schools or Places of Worship: What Does Today's Youth Want?

Kids from Delhi and Mumbai give their take on what is more important for the country's development.
(Photo: The Quint/Zijah Sherwani)
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya, Gautam Sharma, Asif Iqbal
During an unfiltered conversation with kids in Delhi and Mumbai, when we asked them to list some significant developments in India, we assumed they would mention roads, trains, Chandrayaan, Digital India, etc.
However, the predominant response was the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. So, we then posed the question: What is more important—more schools or more places of worship?
Most kids were of the opinion that more schools should be built because education is essential for the future. Some suggested that both schools and places of worship should be built.
Only a few chose places of worship over schools, citing that they have enough schools nearby, and access to education isn't a problem for them.
In Delhi, we visited slum areas where many kids pointed how access to education is a problem and since their day-to-day life is impacted by financial woes, going to school only adds to it.
Kids living in the slums expressed their dreams of becoming IAS-IPS officers, teachers, so we asked them what they seek from the government to help achieve their dreams.
Most of them mentioned wanting more schools, improved access to education, and better living conditions in the slums. Many kids also revealed how their families are burdened with debts, which is one of the significant obstacles preventing them from getting an education.
Dhruv from Mumbai summed up this debate for us.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)