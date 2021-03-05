Order! Order! Top Court’s Interest in Holy Matrimony Is Kaafi Real

“Order! Order!” Why should you bother?
Well here’s why:
Marriages are no longer made only in heaven. Courts, too, appear to be increasingly invested in marriages: asking parties if they are interested in getting engaged in holy matrimony and providing pertinent matrimonial inputs while hearing sexual assault cases.
On 1 March, the Chief Justice of India had asked a government employee if he would marry the woman who had accused him of repeatedly raping her.
On the same day, while hearing a sexual assault case, he had said: “When two people are living as husband and wife, however brutal the husband is, can the act of sexual intercourse between them be called rape?”
So, there you have it! Strengthening the foundations of marriage in India, aren’t we?
Published: 05 Mar 2021,02:59 PM IST