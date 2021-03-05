Order! Order! Top Court’s Interest in Holy Matrimony Is Kaafi Real

On 1 March, the Chief Justice of India had asked a government employee if he would marry the woman who had accused him of repeatedly raping her.

On the same day, while hearing a sexual assault case, he had said: “When two people are living as husband and wife, however brutal the husband is, can the act of sexual intercourse between them be called rape?”



So, there you have it! Strengthening the foundations of marriage in India, aren’t we?