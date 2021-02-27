In India, ‘Tandav’ Over Hurt Sentiments & Offence is Kaafi Real!

Amazon Prime’s show ‘Tandav’ has been embroiled in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, once again bringing the debate of freedom of expression in India to the fore.

Just recently, an Allahabad High Court single-judge bench rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Aparna Purohit, a top Amazon executive in India, who had an FIR registered against her by the Uttar Pradesh police over the Amazon web series ‘Tandav’.

Why the FIR against her? For allegedly “promoting religious enmity” through the show.

In a 20-page order, Justice Siddharth made some extreme observations while rejecting Purohit’s plea for anticipatory bail, saying that, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."