Meet the Pav Bhaji Seller Who Overcame His Disability to Fulfil His Dad's Dream

Mitesh was eight when he was diagnosed with cancer. His mom passed away due to kidney failure, father died of a heart attack and older brother also passed in an accident.

Because of cancer, Mitesh had to get his arm amputated. "I borrowed money from here and there, went to a hospital in Malad West (Mumbai) and got my arm amputated". Despite the challenges and his disability Mitesh did not lose hope and started running his late father's pav bhaji stall.