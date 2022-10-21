Meet the Pav Bhaji Seller Who Overcame His Disability to Fulfil His Dad's Dream

The Quint brings to you Mitesh's story of hope.
(Photo: The Quint)
Mitesh was eight when he was diagnosed with cancer. His mom passed away due to kidney failure, father died of a heart attack and older brother also passed in an accident.
Because of cancer, Mitesh had to get his arm amputated. "I borrowed money from here and there, went to a hospital in Malad West (Mumbai) and got my arm amputated". Despite the challenges and his disability Mitesh did not lose hope and started running his late father's pav bhaji stall.
"Five people who worked for my dad ran the stall for five years after my father's demise. After I lost my family, the staff started asking for a salary hike. I had no money left and couldn't afford to keep them any longer. Slowly, I took over and did everything on my own", Mitesh told The Quint.
His wife Yogita said that because of his disability her parents were against the relationship and tried to convince her to not marry him. "He used to do everything on his own. He had no family. Mitesh would clean his house, cook for himself and after he was done with all of that, he'd go to run his pav bhaji stall. I'd come in the night, cook a meal for him. That's one big reason why I got married to him", Yogita added.
It's Mitesh's will, indomitable spirit and the support from his wife and son that make him power through the tough times.
