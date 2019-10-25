This Diwali, Light a Diya Instead of Bursting Crackers
A cracker casts a toxic cloud, a diya lights up the new moon night.
India is one of the most polluted countries in the world, bursting crackers is clearly not helping our case. | (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(This Kaafi Real was first published on 25 October 2019. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Diwali.)
Happy Diwali to you too!
Happy Diwali, folks!
