Kaafi Real: When Reservations Are More ‘Unequal’ Than Caste 

During the hearing of a Maratha quota case on 19 March 2021, a Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court asked, for how many generations would reservations in jobs and education continue, and spoke of the “resultant inequality” in case the 50 percent overall limit was removed.

The stance was fiercely opposed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for the state of Maharashtra and said the Centre's decision of granting 10 percent reservations to people from economically weaker sections also breached the 50 percent cap.