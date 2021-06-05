Kaafi Real: Former Babus to Lose Pension If They ‘Spill the Beans’

The Narendra Modi government has notified an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, prohibiting retired intelligence or security officers from communicating to the media or publishing a book or any other document on related subjects that come within the “domain” of the organisations – without prior clearance.

Any violation of the new guideline could put a question mark over the retired officer’s pension.

“No government servant, who has worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation shall make any publication after retirement without prior clearance from the head of the organisation,” the statement by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions read.