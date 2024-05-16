India is on Top of the World with 'Kaafi Real' Digital Blackouts

The report highlighted a trend where an increasing number of shutdown orders are being implemented on a regional rather than local level. Specifically, it mentioned that there were 64 shutdown orders affecting more than one district within the same state, province, or region. This trend was driven by 47 shutdowns in Manipur and also included a statewide shutdown in Punjab in March.

In Punjab, the internet was shut down statewide during the search for Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistani preacher. Similarly, in Manipur, internet shutdowns occurred multiple times amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The report emphasized the severe impacts of the internet shutdowns in Manipur, particularly for women. It stated that these shutdowns made it harder to document widespread atrocities, such as murder, rape, arson, and other forms of gender-based violence, thereby hindering efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.